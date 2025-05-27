MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 709 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at $17,398,347.60. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

