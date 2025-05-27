MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,165 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

