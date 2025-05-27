MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,049,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,993,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,846,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Get Our Latest Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.