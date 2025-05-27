MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 28,142 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,142 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

