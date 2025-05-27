Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 79,215 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 44,576 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 71,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NMM stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.82%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Stories

