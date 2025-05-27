Neil Woodyer Sells 750,000 Shares of Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Neil Woodyer sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$1,193,475.00.
Neil Woodyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 24th, Neil Woodyer sold 110,000 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$728,200.00.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Neil Woodyer sold 65,000 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$420,550.00.
