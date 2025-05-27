New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Position Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,690,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,139,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 923,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,073 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDU opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.25. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $87.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

