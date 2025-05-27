Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 813.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.