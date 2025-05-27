Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NYSE:NIC opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $717,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,583.60. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $34,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,868.68. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,192 shares of company stock worth $1,153,667. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

