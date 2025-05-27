Northern Trust Corp Has $1.96 Million Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDRX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

GoodRx Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.