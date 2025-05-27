Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 610.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

