Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 915,983 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 642.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,058,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 59,312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.95. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

