Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adeia by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adeia by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Adeia by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADEA shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Stories

