Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.47 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $74,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,484.53. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,210.88. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,098 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.