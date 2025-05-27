Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 198.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,627 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 113.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,595,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRDN

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.