Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.83 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,532 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,002,000 after buying an additional 365,376 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after buying an additional 797,949 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,211,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after buying an additional 70,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,528,849.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,982,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,101,383.70. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,672 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,925.80. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,548 shares of company stock worth $7,167,041. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

JFrog Trading Down 0.7%

FROG stock opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

