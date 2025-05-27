Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAHC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.