Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 239,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PHINIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PHINIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Northland Capmk upgraded PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other news, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 10,000 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh bought 1,400 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHIN stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.59.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

