Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

