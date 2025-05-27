NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Position Lifted by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 200.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 527.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

