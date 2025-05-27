NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.4% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.