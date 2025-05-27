OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in OneMain by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $5,031,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneMain by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after buying an additional 290,323 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $15,566,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

OneMain Stock Down 0.3%

OneMain stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,446,250. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.