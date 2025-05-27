Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,016 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.39% of Opera worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 2,065.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Opera by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Opera by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

OPRA stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.48 million. Opera had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

