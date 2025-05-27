Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 806.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,019.80. This represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Paramount Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

