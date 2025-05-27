Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.56% of Patrick Industries worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.22 per share, for a total transaction of $862,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,920. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

