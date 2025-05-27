Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $162.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.05. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

