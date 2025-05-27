Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Perrigo worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Perrigo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

