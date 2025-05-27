Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 2,739.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 389,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

PAHC opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.01 million, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

