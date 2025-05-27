Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stake Decreased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $942.01 million, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.