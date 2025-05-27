Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,180,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,116,000 after purchasing an additional 143,716 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,864,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,897,000 after acquiring an additional 204,805 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,420,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.0%

PNW opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.21.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

