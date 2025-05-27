Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 725.02 ($9.84) and traded as high as GBX 808 ($10.96). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 786 ($10.66), with a volume of 173,980 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £367.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 725.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 698.32.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

