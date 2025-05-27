Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 725.02 ($9.84) and traded as high as GBX 808 ($10.96). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 786 ($10.66), with a volume of 173,980 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Report on Porvair
Porvair Stock Up 2.3%
Porvair Company Profile
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Porvair
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.