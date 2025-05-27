ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,599 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CG Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in CG Oncology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CG Oncology from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CG Oncology from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

CG Oncology Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.08. CG Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $30,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG Oncology Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

