ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aramark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 723,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.20. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARMK

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.