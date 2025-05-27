ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 133,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,059,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPNT. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SiriusPoint in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiriusPoint news, Director La Gueronniere Rafe De sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,149.90. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiriusPoint Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:SPNT opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.81. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%.

About SiriusPoint

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.