ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,096 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Adeia by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Adeia by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adeia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.57. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.