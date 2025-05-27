ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,595 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 245.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ingevity by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NGVT

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.