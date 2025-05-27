ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,244 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 124,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,726,552.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,040,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,135,646.05. This represents a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 2.1%

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

