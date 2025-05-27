ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,515 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 148.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 241,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.68.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

