ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,458 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Amundi raised its position in United Natural Foods by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.08.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

