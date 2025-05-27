ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,835 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in PagerDuty by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.99. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

