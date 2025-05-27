ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 27,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLKN shares. Sidoti upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

