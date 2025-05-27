ProShare Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 48.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $744.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

