ProShare Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $161,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,849.36. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,498.72. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

