ProShare Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 272,858 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tennant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tennant news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,262.18. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Trading Down 0.7%

Tennant stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.26). Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Tennant announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

