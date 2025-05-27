ProShare Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upbound Group news, CFO Fahmi Karam purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $33,693.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,791.86. This trade represents a 1.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $846,711. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

