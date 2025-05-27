ProShare Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

