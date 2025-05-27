ProShare Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,320. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,190.30. The trade was a 12.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $215,198. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LC

LendingClub Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21670.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.