ProShare Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 199,166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENVX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

ENVX stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

