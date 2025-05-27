ProShare Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 315,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 86,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

