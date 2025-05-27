ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 116,518 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Adient by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 309,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Adient stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 735.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

